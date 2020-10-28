MFSA Chief Travelled With Yorgen Fenech On Las Vegas Trip

MFSA Executive Chairman Joe Cuschieri travelled to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

Times of Malta confirmed the trip, which took place in May 2018. Fenech and Cuschieri stayed the luxurious casino hotel Ceasers Palace. Fenech allegedly paid for the flights.

Cuschieri, who is also the former CEO at the Malta Gaming Authority, had denied any sort of relationship when contacted by Lovin Malta earlier today. He also insisted that he has not been interrogated or questioned by police over the relationship.

“I was invited by Mr Fenech to attend this trip as the former regulator of the gaming sector. At the time Mr Fenech was considering undertaking an investment and I was invited to advise on regulatory matters,” he said of the visit.

He insisted there was nothing wrong as he was not serving as Malta Gaming Authority CEO at the time. He was moved onto the MFSA a month prior. He added that there was no conflict of interest and Fenech had not yet been linked to the assassination or other corruption allegations.

Earlier today, MGA CEO Heathcliff Farrugia announced he would be stepping down. Lovin Malta has since revealed that Farrugia was among a number of people interrogated over messages with Fenech, including a certain Anthony ‘Il-Buddy’ Borg.

Details on their content are yet to be revealed, however, sources suggested that there could be suspicions of trading-in-influence.

Other sources have downplayed the gravity of the interrogations, insisting that it is standard practice for CEOs and gaming industry stakeholders to be in regular communication with the authorities.

Sources said that Farrugia was also questioned on a wider number of issues regarding the sector and other industries.

