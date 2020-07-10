Metal Turtles Installed In Wied Iż-Żurrieq To Help Fight Against Plastic Pollution

د . إAEDSRر . س

A series of metal turtles have been installed along key beaches and bays in Malta in a bid to fight plastic pollution in our seas.

The large turtle structure was installed in Wied iż-Żurrieq, with Vincent Attard from Nature Trust and Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli on the scene during the installation.

The goal of the metal turtle is to make people more conscious over the effects of plastic when thrown in the sea.

“Apart from the fact that one shouldn’t throw plastic in the sea, it’s urged that if you come across a plastic bottle, that can take up to 450 years to disintegrate, to place it in the metal turtle,” the government said today.

Similar installations were placed in Birżebbuġa and others are set to be installed in Mellieħa.

The installations were sponsored by the Malta Tourism Authority, and are a fun and informative way of fighting plastic, which is a serious issue in 2020, especially for an island like Malta.

Just recently, Maltese athlete Neil Agius completed a stunning swim from Sicily to Malta to raise awareness over the same issue.

