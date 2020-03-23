د . إAEDSRر . س

Metal Container For Concrete Falls At Sliema Construction Site

A metal container used to lift concrete fell at a construction site in Sliema earlier today.

The incident happened at around 3:30 pm on the Tigné Seafront. Several police cars, ambulances and fire trucks rushed onto the scene where it was discovered that a metal container used to transport concrete had fallen.

Reports first indicated another building collapse may have happened.

Thankfully, no one got hurt. Police also confirmed that there were also no damages.

