Messenger Confirms Keith Schembri Passed On Letters To Yorgen Fenech While He Was On Police Bail

The mutual doctor and part-time messenger of Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech has confirmed he passed on documents between the pair while the latter was under police bail for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In court this morning, Adrian Vella confirmed that while Fenech was on police bail following a complaint of chest pains, Fenech ordered Vella to go to Schembri’s house in Mellieha at roughly 11am.

When Vella arrived at 11.30am he spoke briefly with both Schembri and his wife. Then, Schembri handed Vella documents to pass on to Fenech. Vella insists he did not look at the documents.

The letters reportedly deal with an alleged frame-up attempt of Chris Cardona, which have been published by Lovin Malta. Vella said he recognised Fenech’s handwriting on the documents, but could not confirm with absolute certainty whether these were the documents he was handed.

Vella told the court that when he arrived at Fenech’s Portomaso apartment at 12.30pm he tried to hand over the documents to Fenech’s lawyer, Gianluca Caruana Curran, but Fenech intervened and took them.

“If I go down, I am taking down everyone with me,” Fenech said when he first read the letter, Agius said under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

Fenech then began scribbling on the document taking notes in an agitated fashion. The frame-up letters were discovered with numerous notes and edits in pen.

Vella later confirmed that Schembri had, in fact, called him up while he was at the apartment and asked to speak to Fenech. He did not say how long the conversation lasted.

Cardona, who has sent the letter for forensic testing, is yet to say who he thinks was behind the attempt. He has so far said he believes the letter was not written by one person and that whoever wrote it was close enough to him to know his whereabouts, the places he frequented and his close contacts.

Schembri has confirmed meeting Vella during the period messages were exchanged, but insists he didn’t write, send or deliver the note in question. Asked why he met Vella, the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff said he cannot remember.

Vella insisted that Schembri’s claims that he was not involved in the documents were a lie.

Schembri remains under investigation for his potential role in the crime.

