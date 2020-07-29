MEP Roberta Metsola Hints At PN Bid As She Lays Out Her Vision For Malta

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola penned a pitch-perfect opinion piece in Times of Malta today where she laid out her vision for the country, including tax incentives for local companies and a clampdown on ODZ.

The article is a hint that Metsola will mount a leadership bid if Nationalist councillors this weekend decide to call an election for a new leader.

“There are moments in life that define us. This is one such moment for Malta, for our Nationalist Party, for our people,” her article begins.

“The political model that the PN developed after 1971 led our country to democracy, wealth and equality, but if we are to pull Malta and Gozo up to the levels my generation was promised, we now need to forge something even stronger, something in tune with our times.”

Metsola then speaks about her economic vision for the country.

“The ambition of private sector investment must be matched by commitment from the government across the board, where your hands are not tied by red tape or the bribes you think you are expected to pay. Where ideas matter more than connections. Where prosperity is about hard work not political patronage. Where playing by the rules is more profitable than breaking them and where enforcement and equality means a level playing field for all businesses – including for all those SMEs and family businesses.”

She also hinted that the tax incentives given to foreign gaming companies should start to be accessed locally too.

“Where sustainability is incentivised across the board. Where fiscal models employed so successfully for foreign companies are extended to more sectors of our economy that need an incentive to get past Malta’s economies of scale. Where our economy is designed for the long-term benefit of our population, not the immediacy of boom and bust cycles.”

Metsola also spoke about freedom of the press in her vision for a new Malta.

“Where the press and the role of journalists are respected and honoured. Where the government understands that the future of our economy is intertwined with that of our democracy including the media. Where critical thinking is taught from day one in our schools and where it matters more than political connections in the job market. Where girls and boys are both equally able to realise their potential. Where the role of government is smaller, less intrusive, and where you are free to operate under a clear set of rules applicable equally to everyone. Where no one is expendable.”

Metsola then says Malta deserved to have the best planning laws, where restoration becomes an industry in its own right, where ODZ means ODZ (Outside Development Zone), and “where for every one metre of concrete, you plant two metres of trees”.

“Where design and aesthetics matter more, where our town centres are preserved and our village squares given back to residents. Where our authorities treat everyone in the same way. Where every town has a garden to act as green lungs for the people there. Where single-use plastics become a thing our grandchildren read about with incredulity. Where our beaches, our islands and our seas are given the highest form of protection possible.”

She also pitches Gozo as a centre for remote working.

“Where teleworking becomes the norm not the exception, increasing productivity, boosting growth and reducing the impossible traffic congestion clogging our roads and lungs. Where Gozo’s uniqueness makes it a destination in its own right for companies and tourists alike and is transformed into an all-year mecca of international mobile working with the government paving the way through massive investment in technological infrastructure.”