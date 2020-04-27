MEP Robert Metsola Claps Back At Former V18 Director’s Social Media Tirade

د . إAEDSRر . س

PN MEP Robert Metsola has come out swinging against former V18 artistic director Mario Azzopardi, who once again found himself making a politically charged tirade.

Azzopardi uploaded a photo of the MEP saying:

“It is so difficult not to hate this sick woman. How can she sleep at night knowing that the country hates her with a passion? They hate you, Roberta.”

In a reply, Metsola said she would not be intimidated by Azzopardi, explaining that while she would have rather refrained from commenting, she feared it would send the wrong message to an aspiring politician.

“Politics are not what this man makes them out to be. Politics are about values, principles, issues that affect people, ideas and working for a better country. Don’t let anyone like him discourage you.”

Azzopardi’s comments have courted controversy in the past, being made to apologise after calling an activist a “sorry bitch”.

