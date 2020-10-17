MEP Miriam Dalli And OPM Chief-Of-Staff Clyde Caruana To Join Parliament

د . إAEDSRر . س

MEP Miriam Dalli and OPM Chief-of-Staff Clyde Caruana have been co-opted into Parliament, filling the seats of two recently-resigned Labour MPs.

It was decided in a 2020 Budget meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister and announced to the Labour Party’s parliamentary group.

Malta’s House of Representatives lost two MPs last week, following the resignation of Joseph Muscat and Etienne Grech.

Miriam Dalli, who beat other all other candidates in first-time votes last MEP election, is expected to take on a major ministerial position, which would lead to a reshuffling of Cabinet. Her position is expected to be filled by Cyrus Engerer.

Economist Clyde Caruana headed state employment agency JobPlus since Labour came into power in 2013. He took over the position of OPM secretariat in January following the resignation of Keith Schembri.

He is also expected to take on a major role in Cabinet, while his new Parliament role will open up a powerful post in Castille.

What do you make of this decision?

