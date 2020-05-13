MEP Alex Agius Saliba: Malta Shouldn’t Reopen Its Airport Early Just Because Germany Wants To Rush

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has opposed a plan by the European People’s Party which would see EU member states, including Malta, reopen for tourism in time for summer.

“I totally disagree with moves by certain MEPs that would see the EU impose on us the date by which our airport should reopen,” Agius Saliba said. “This matter of health competence should remain in the hands of Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.”

“Malta cannot afford to lose all that we have sacrificed to save the lives of our citizens because Germany wants to rush.”