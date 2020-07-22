Melvin Theuma’s Knife Injuries Prior To Crucial Court Date Captures Attention Of International Press

The news of Melvin Theuma’s serious knife injuries last night has made headlines worldwide as the world once again hones in on the latest developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case. Theuma was found with his throat slit inside his home in Swieqi last night in what is suspected to an attempted suicide. The middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case was set to appear in court today where crucial recordings potentially placing serious doubt on his pardon could be played. Theuma’s attempted suicide adds a new and troubling dynamic to the case, garnering the attention of international media outlets such as Reuters, The Guardian and The New York Times.

Reuters was quick to jump on the news, leading the way for the international press to get their scoop on the story…

Following suit were the likes of US News and The Daily Mail…

The Telegraph also reported the news and included his attempted suicide attempt in the subheading

The Guardian brought Theuma’s looming court date into the equation for its foreign readers

While Reporters Without Borders has boots on the ground and will testify later on this week in the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia…

“This is yet another disturbing development in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder case, which has been riddled with irregularities and due process violations from the very start. But the world is watching and expecting justice to be delivered in Malta. RSF remains committed to the pursuit of full justice for everyone involved in this horrific assassination – including all masterminds,” said RSF Director of International Campaigns Rebecca Vincent.

A court hearing is currently ongoing in the police's case against Yorgen Fenech for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

