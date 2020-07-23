د . إAEDSRر . س

Melvin Theuma’s Condition Remains Stable, Police Confirm

Melvin Theuma is in stable condition at Mater Dei hospital, Malta police confirmed.

Theuma, the middle man in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is currently being treated in the intensive care unit after an alleged suicide attempt on Tuesday, which left him with severe knife injuries to his neck, abdomen and wrists.

The incident came just a day before crucial recording potentially placing doubt on Theuma’s presidential pardon were set to be played in court.

It was reported that he has suffered damage to his vocal cords, leaving him unable to speak.

Police suspect that this was an attempted suicide, although some including the Nationalist Party, have suggested that this was actually an assassination attempt.

