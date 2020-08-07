Melvin Theuma Released From Hospital After Suicide Attempt

Melvin Theuma, the state witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia trial, has been released from hospital following his suicide attempt.

A police statement confirmed his release, but gave no details on whether he will be taken home or to potentially a mental health facility.

Theuma was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 21st July after a suspected suicide attempt. He was found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and body at his home in Swieqi.

It was believed that Melvin Theuma’s injuries could set court proceedings into the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia back by up to six months. However, he would have still been expected to testify, communicating via typing.

He had already been communicating to investigators by means of hand-written notes and gestures while in hospital.

The testimony of Theuma, believed to be a middleman who took secret recordings of various key individuals, including Yorgen Fenech, as they planned the assassination, is considered crucial in the case.

What do you make of the news? Comment below