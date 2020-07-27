Melvin Theuma Moved From Intensive Care Unit To ENT Ward In Mater Dei

State witness Melvin Theuma has been moved to the ENT Ward in Mater Dei after receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit since last Wednesday.

The ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) Ward caters for all medical and surgical cases that relate to the ear, nose or throat, as well as some dental cases. Police confirmed that he remains in a stable condition.

Theuma, a former taxi driver, was found bleeding on the floor last week in what is being described as a suicide attempt. The incident came the night before he was meant to take the stand in the ongoing case into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Since then, he has been unable to speak, communicating via writing.

He was granted a presidential pardon last November in exchange for his testimony in the case, including secret recordings of conversations with people suspected to be involved in the murder plot. His pardon hinges on whether he is saying the truth.

