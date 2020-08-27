Melvin Theuma, Like Yorgen Fenech, Knew 2017 ‘Snap’ Election Was Coming By December 2016

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, knew a snap election would be called in 2017 by December 2016, investigators have revealed.

Inspector Kurt Zahra revealed the detail under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi in today’s sitting against main suspect Yorgen Fenech.

It’s been previously revealed that Fenech also knew the election was coming and had informed investigators about the detail while under interrogation in November 2019.

“Even Melvin Theuma knew,” Zahra said today.

The general election was announced on 1st May 2017 by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat with the Labour Party eventually winning the election by record margins on 3rd June 2017.

Azzopardi, who has repeated the claims in parliament, has long suggested that the election was not called because of the Egrant allegations, as has long been suggested.

“Joseph Muscat’s decision to call a snap election in 2017 was a corrupt decision, if not one which was smeared with blood.”

“He knew that he was going to be exposed by Daphne Caruana Galizia, he knew there was a plot to kill her, and he definitely wanted to get the election out of the way before her murder,” Azzopardi said in Parliament.

Both Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri featured heavily in today’s sitting which focused on Yorgen Fenech’s statements to police.

Fenech had told investigators that Schembri was the one who lead the murder plot, while Muscat was one of three people who knew of the assassination plot shortly after the car bomb. Muscat allegedly even spoke to Fenech about the plot.

Court sittings have also revealed that the murder was planned around the general election, with Fenech sealing the deal on the very day the Labour Party won.

