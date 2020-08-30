Melvin Theuma Hospitalised Again After Reportedly Suffering Stomach Pains

Melvin Theuma has been hospitalised again, with TVM reporting that he is suffering stomach pains.

Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, was recently hospitalised for just over two weeks after he was found with serious stab wounds to his neck and abdomen inside his Swieqi apartment, in what police believe was an attempted suicide.

TVM originally reported that he suffered a heart attack but later clarified that he was suffering stomach pains.

In a statement, police said Theuma’s hospitalisation is unrelated to the stabbing incident.

Back in July, Theuma received intensive care for a week and was later transferred to the ENT ward, where his condition improved to the point where he reportedly started communicating with his voice. Theuma was eventually discharged and police commissioner Angelo Gafa said the level of police protection granted to him will be reviewed.

Theuma has been granted a presidential pardon on condition that he reveal all he knows about the assassination of Caruana Galizia. He has implicated Yorgen Fenech as being the person behind the murder and has said he suspects, but has no proof, that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was involved too.

According to Fenech’s statement to police during his interrogation, Schembri paid Theuma €85,000 for the journalist’s murder. Schembri has vehemently denied any involvement in the murder or prior knowledge about it.