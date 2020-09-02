Melvin Theuma Has Been Released From Hospital

Murder middleman turned state witness Melvin Theuma has been released from Mater Dei.

His release, which happened today, comes just one day after it was revealed that Theuma was believed to be the target of a suspected cyanide plot by Yorgen Fenech, his former employer. Fenech is believed to have tried to import the poison after the 2017 assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Theuma was hospitalised last week after reportedly suffering from stomach pains, after first spending time in hospital recovering after an apparent suicide attempt that left his throat injured.

Back in July, Theuma received intensive care for a week and was later transferred to the ENT ward, where his condition improved to the point where he reportedly started communicating with his voice.

