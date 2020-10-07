Mellieħa Local Councillor Rubbishes Hunter Lobby’s Invitation For Woodland Handover: ‘I’ll Be Protesting Instead’

Mellieħa councillors and activists are furious at lack of public scrutiny for a controversial deal to grant hunters two major areas of woodlands, Miżieb and Aħrax.

“I was furious that we weren’t even consulted,” Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef told Lovin Malta. “These areas form part of our locality. A lot of our residents complained, expecting some action from our side, but we were left powerless.”

Maltese hunters under the lobby group FKNK are set to take over management of the two Mellieħa woodlands… but major stakeholders haven’t gotten peak into the contents of the controversial deal.

In fact, councillors were only notified through an invitation by FKNK to attend its signing.

“To receive an invite on such short notice, five days before – it’s just not on. We were never consulted, nothing was presented,” the councillor said.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Environmental Minister Aaron Farrugia and parliamentary secretary Chris Agius will be some of the notable attendees on Sunday afternoon in the Miżieb woodlands car park.