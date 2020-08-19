Mellieħa Cross Will Return Following Intervention By Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela has intervened to ensure that a cross that was removed from Mellieħa earlier today will remain there following public outcry.

Following the decision to remove the cross, Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella appealed to the Prime Minister for help.

“After talking with Prime Minister Robert Abela about the situation, the cross will once again be erected,” he said.

The cross, which was erected in Easter, has since been looked at a beacon of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, was forcibly removed earlier today following a complaint.

The removal of the cross caused a public outcry with many, including Opposition leader Adrian Delia, disappointed at the decision taken, especially during these tough times.

“The cross was a symbol of courage throughout a challenging time for our country. The cross is a religious symbol, an integral part of the social fabric of our country,” he said.

Moreover, over 1,000 residents signed a petition to bring back the cross.