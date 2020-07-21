Mellieħa Councillor Blames Population Increase For Sewage Problems At Waste Plant

According to The Water Services Corporation (WSC), “Initial findings indicate an abnormal peak of sewage that was not catered for, despite the plant operating at designed capacity. This incident led to the sewage outflow indicated”.

A photo uploaded by Mellieha councillor Ivan Castillo shows the area of Ras il-Qammieh polluted by sewage from the waste plant operating in the same area.

When asked for further comments, the councillor remarked that the sudden increase in population is putting a strain on our infrastructures.

“The problem has now been dropped in the lap of someone new and [he] has to understand how to solve it ASAP unfortunately”, Castillo said.

Residents expressed their disgust in the comments section of the post, with some remarking on the intolerable drainage odours.

The WSC pointed out in their statement that it will be upgrading its sewage plants, and is in the final stages of upgrading the treatment plant in Sant’Antnin.

This is being done so that the sewage infrastructure will be able to meet the rising demand for such services.

