د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Mellieħa Councillor Blames Population Increase For Sewage Problems At Waste Plant

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A photo uploaded by Mellieha councillor Ivan Castillo shows the area of Ras il-Qammieh polluted by sewage from the waste plant operating in the same area.

According to The Water Services Corporation (WSC), “Initial findings indicate an abnormal peak of sewage that was not catered for, despite the plant operating at designed capacity. This incident led to the sewage outflow indicated”.

When asked for further comments, the councillor remarked that the sudden increase in population is putting a strain on our infrastructures.

“The problem has now been dropped in the lap of someone new and [he] has to understand how to solve it ASAP unfortunately”, Castillo said.

Residents expressed their disgust in the comments section of the post, with some remarking on the intolerable drainage odours.

The WSC pointed out in their statement that it will be upgrading its sewage plants, and is in the final stages of upgrading the treatment plant in Sant’Antnin.

This is being done so that the sewage infrastructure will be able to meet the rising demand for such services.

What do you think? Comment below!

READ NEXT: No Police Report Made About Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Mother At Marsa Park & Ride

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK