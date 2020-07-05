Meet The Borito: Chorizo, Beef And Pork Tortilla Rolls Out In Ta’ Xbiex In Honour Of British PM

Another day, another Boris Johnson-inspired meal in Malta.

One of Malta’s hottest comida Mexicanas has rolled out a whole new creation in dedication to the British PM who called us fat and collectively broke our hearts (while we all secretly knew he was 100% right).

“Breaking news: in an urgent press conference held this morning, Hon. Julia Farrugia Portelli introduced Avotaco’s new special: the Borito,” Avotaco cheekily said on their socials.

The new burrito is a combination of beef, pork, chorizo, Mexican fried rice, cheese sauce and chipotle mayo wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with a coriander butter spread, so you know it’s going to be good.