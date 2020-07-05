د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Meet The Borito: Chorizo, Beef And Pork Tortilla Rolls Out In Ta’ Xbiex In Honour Of British PM

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Another day, another Boris Johnson-inspired meal in Malta.

One of Malta’s hottest comida Mexicanas has rolled out a whole new creation in dedication to the British PM who called us fat and collectively broke our hearts (while we all secretly knew he was 100% right).

“Breaking news: in an urgent press conference held this morning, Hon. Julia Farrugia Portelli introduced Avotaco’s new special: the Borito,” Avotaco cheekily said on their socials.

The new burrito is a combination of beef, pork, chorizo, Mexican fried rice, cheese sauce and chipotle mayo wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with a coriander butter spread, so you know it’s going to be good.

The new wrap will be available from tomorrow from Avotaco’s Ta’ Xbiex restaurant.

The Borito will join the Fat Boris Burger, which was launched shortly after the British PM’s true quip about Maltese people being the only Europeans fatter than the British.

With all this over-the-top food coming our way as a result of Johnson’s message, maybe now we can fully see why he said what he said… no complaints here, though.

Tag someone who will probably love the Borito

READ NEXT: Here Are The Four Art Monuments Selected To Grace The Marsa Junction Project

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK