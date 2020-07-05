Meet The Borito: Chorizo, Beef And Pork Tortilla Rolls Out In Ta’ Xbiex In Honour Of British PM
Another day, another Boris Johnson-inspired meal in Malta.
One of Malta’s hottest comida Mexicanas has rolled out a whole new creation in dedication to the British PM who called us fat and collectively broke our hearts (while we all secretly knew he was 100% right).
“Breaking news: in an urgent press conference held this morning, Hon. Julia Farrugia Portelli introduced Avotaco’s new special: the Borito,” Avotaco cheekily said on their socials.
The new burrito is a combination of beef, pork, chorizo, Mexican fried rice, cheese sauce and chipotle mayo wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with a coriander butter spread, so you know it’s going to be good.
The new wrap will be available from tomorrow from Avotaco’s Ta’ Xbiex restaurant.
The Borito will join the Fat Boris Burger, which was launched shortly after the British PM’s true quip about Maltese people being the only Europeans fatter than the British.
With all this over-the-top food coming our way as a result of Johnson’s message, maybe now we can fully see why he said what he said… no complaints here, though.