Medieval Chapel Next To Proposed Dingli Road Alignment Project Given Highest Level Of Protection

The Medieval Santa Duminka chapel in Dingli has been accepted to be scheduled at Grade 1, thus being awarded the highest level of protection.

Dingli residents had previously voiced their concerns about a proposed road alignment project allegedly threatening this chapel’s remains.

Nonetheless, Infrastructure Malta (IM) told Lovin Malta that the project will not be adversely affecting said building.

Santa Duminka is believed to have been built way back in the 15th century when Dingli was split into two separate localities – Ħad-Dingli and Ħal-Tartarni.

Together with Santa Duminka chapel, another five chapels around Malta have been scheduled at Grade 1. These include Santa Marija chapel in Bir Miftuħ, San Ċir chapel in Rabat, Wasla tal-Familja Mqaddsa mill-Eġittu chapel in Comino, Santa Marija ta’ Ħal-Xluq chapel in Siġġiewi, and Santa Maria tas-Sokkors chapel in Bormla.

“It is of great importance that our country’s historic buildings continue to be safeguarded and protected,” National Heritage Minister Jose Herrera said.

“These buildings are an integral part of our history and the identity of our country.”

