Medical Council Requests Inspector’s Testimony About Doctor Accused Of Being Keith Schembri’s Messenger  

Malta’s Medical Council has formally requested the recent court testimony of chief homicide inspector Keith Arnaud ahead of an investigation into Adrian Vella, a doctor who allegedly passed notes to murder suspect on behalf of Keith Schembri.

Medical council sources confirmed with Lovin Malta that it has formally requested the inspector’s testimony and will launch an investigation against Vella upon receipt.

Arnaud confirmed yesterday that Vella had told him under interrogation that Schembri had handed him notes to pass on to Fenech when the businessman had been admitted to Mater Dei for chest pains while under arrest. Vella said that he didn’t look at these notes but just stuffed them into his jacket pocket and handed them to Fenech in hospital.

The note reportedly contained instructions to Fenech on how to pin the assassination an Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

Arnaud said that it was after Vella gave his statement that police felt they had enough evidence to arrest Schembri, which they did early the next morning without even waiting for a warrant.

However, Schembri said in court today that while he did indeed meet Vella that night, he didn’t write, send or deliver the note in question. Asked why he met Vella, the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff said he cannot remember.