Medical Council Finally Appoints Next Sitting In Case Of Stephen Spiteri’s Dodgy Medical Certificates

The Medical Council’s case against the Nationalist Party’s Shadow Health Minister over dodgy medical certificates is finally set to continue after a new sitting was appointed.

Back in November 2017, Lovin Malta revealed that Spiteri was giving out medical certificates to patients without seeing them, sparking an inquiry by the Medical Council which could see him lose his doctor’s warrant.

The first hearing took place in October 2018. However, further sittings stalled and almost a year and a half later the inquiry is still ongoing. The next sitting will take place on 1st June at 2pm.

There could some issues. According to case law, an inquiry that takes more than two years would no longer be valid.

Spiteri has always denied wrongdoing. The issue erupted after Lovin Malta published a damning telephone recording with his receptionist, who revealed details of his medical certificates racket.

Anybody wanting a medical certificate was permitted to leave their details and a €5 note at a Kalkara pharmacy and pick up a signed certificate later on in the day, despite not having been examined by Spiteri.

The Nationalist Party has refused to take action against Spiteri.

