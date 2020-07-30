Medical Association Condemns Tourism Minister For Allowing Mass Events in Malta

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has reacted to Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli’s statements on the cancellation of mass events following a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

MAM took aim at the Tourism Minister for evading questions on the festivals coming to Malta.

The Association highlighted that the Hotel Takeover, attended by 700 party-goers, have resulted in the closure of two schools and a medical ward, as well as the partial closure the Central Bank. Further to this, there are a number of doctors and nurses who have been placed under quarantine.

“The episode should be an eye-opener for Minister Farrugia, and she should realise that mass events are a mistake and should be stopped,” they said.

They went on to note that 10,000 requests for swabbing tests were made within a three-day span, resulting in a week-long waiting list.

“The public health authorities are facing great difficulty just to control his cluster and are in no position to deal with concerts of thousands of overseas revellers and their consequences.”

The Malta Tourism Authority had lobbied for festivals to come to Malta as a boost to the tourism industry. However, tourism authorities are now coming under fire for promoting mass events despite the ongoing pandemic.

MAM has also threatened strike action unless events with over 10 attendees are stopped.

