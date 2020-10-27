McDonald’s Għargħur Drive-Thru Forced To Close Early Because It’s Licensed As A Snack Bar

McDonald’s has clarified that its 24/7 drive thru in Għargħur will now be closing down early because it is licensed as a snack bar by law.

As part of the latest set of COVID-19 restrictions, snack bars and kiosks must close down between 11pm and 5am and are forbidden from selling alcoholic beverages.

Bars must close their doors entirely by Thursday, at least until 1st December.