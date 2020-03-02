MCAST’s Lecturers At Mosta Campus Out On Strike Over Water Shortage

د . إAEDSRر . س

Lecturers and educators at MCAST’s Institute for Creative Arts in Mosta have gone out on strike over issues of a lack of water supply to the building.

The directives, which were ordered by the Malta Union of Teachers, will continue until a solution is found.

“It is unacceptable that at MCAST there is a problem to provide basic services like water supply,” MUT said in a statement.

Educators at every MCAST institute in Malta went on strike last Thursday, amid a water shortage and claims that reservoirs were not being filled at the college.However, MCAST insisted that the shortage was due to roadworks being carried out of the school.

It said that services were up and running by 12:45pm. However, it seems the issue has erupted once again at MCAST’s Mosta campus, which is practically empty at present.

