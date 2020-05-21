MCAST Students Concerned For Their Health And Safety After Sudden Email To Return To Apprenticeships Tomorrow

MCAST apprentice students feel that their health and safety is being put at risk after they were notified that they must return back to work tomorrow.

Earlier today, students received an email which notified them that they will have to continue attending their apprenticeship placements at non-essential retail stores, and their employers, reopen tomorrow.

The sudden email has left many students feeling unsafe and insecure about having to go back to work especially when considering the fact that more cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed daily.

“This morning we were sent an email that due to the upcoming updates regarding the pandemic situation, with ‘effective immediately’ we are to show up to work like nothing happened,” said MCAST student Kurt Bezzina on Facebook.

“We were just told that we need to show up to work like nothing happened and adapt to the ‘new normal.’ Yes and I repeat Yes! We do have to adapt to the ‘new normal’ but at least if you’re going to resume the Apprenticeship make sure to include more guidelines for the students to follow, not just an email stating that we have to show up to work,” he continued.

Other students raised concerns about how using public transport to get to and from work also poses its health and safety risks…