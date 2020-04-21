د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

MCAST Student Council: We Should Not Be Made To Choose Between Stipends Or Part-Time Jobs

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

MCAST’s Student Council KSM has condemned the government’s omission of working students in its supplementary grants for employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As it stands, students are not eligible for the government’s €500 supplement to part-time workers whilst simultaneously receiving their monthly stipends of around €80. 

“Although we congratulate the government for taking all possible precautions, we would like to state that it was not a rightful decision to prevent students from applying for supplementary funds when they have been suspended from their rightful jobs due to the current pandemic,” the organisation said in a statement today.

KSM urged the government to reconsider its decision, arguing that students cannot rely on their stipend alone amid the health crisis.

“This is because every institution around Malta and Gozo contains students which have their own families to raise, we have students that ought to buy expensive equipment for them to continue their studies and also students which are fruitful to their families due to financial support,” they continued.

“Students should not be made to choose between their stipend or their part-time job since it is their right to receive their stipend as much as it is their right to apply for a part-time lob.”

Meanwhile, Pulse, another student body at the University of Malta, also come out against the government’s exclusion of working students from the wage supplement scheme. 

A petition for students to be included in the government’s scheme has been launched.

What do you think of the government’s decision?  

READ NEXT: You Can Still Get Your Pet Groomed In Malta, Superintendent Of Public Health Confirms

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK