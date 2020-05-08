MCAST Launches Investigation Into Maltese Students’ Anti-Semitic Jokes In Online Chat Group

MCAST has launched a formal investigation into an incident involving a number of students making anti-semitic and “racist” language in their online chat groups.

The education institution said it “unreservedly condemns and does not tolerate any form of racist behaviour. The College is committed to eradicating any instances of discrimination, especially within its community.”

Saying it would continue working to ensure a “diverse and safe educational institution for all our students and staff,” the college confirmed that the MCAST corporate disciplinary board will be taking the “necessary action” after the investigation concludes,

The investigation comes after comments denying the World War 2 Holocaust as well as comparing people’s appearances to that of Jewish people were revealed by one student.

The comments were made by a small group of students in a private chat group made up of MCAST students.

One of the students in that group, a Moroccan refugee, said the comments “sickened” him and asked them to stop, to which they refused and doubled down. He now says his studies are being impacted after being forced out of the group.

Another incident involved a comic depicting Adolf Hitler’s son avenging his father’s death allegedly being created in a class that allowed students to be as “ridiculous” as they wanted.

The comic was created during a lesson where the teacher allowed students to be “as ridiculous as they wanted in their creative freedom and expressed that the session was meant to be confidential,” a source with details on the class told Lovin Malta.

