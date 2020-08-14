د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

MCAST Hits Back At Stipend Worries Of Maltese Students

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

MCAST have said that most students have received their stipend, in a right of reply to claims that students had not received the grant in months.

Students had previously reached out to Lovin Malta claiming that they have not received their top-up stipend in months, with some chasing the MCAST stipends office and education authorities over the matter.

MCAST has issued a right of reply which reads as follows:

“For apprenticeship work carried out before the COVID-19 lockdown in March, most students have received their stipend. If students do not submit all the required information such as correct attendance sheets and the updated employment history, payments cannot be processed and are therefore delayed.”

“Students are encouraged to seek guidance from the Work-based Learning Office to make sure that all the required documentation is in place. All students should be reassured that MCAST will follow-up on any individual cases of outstanding payments and arrears.”

Have you received your top up stipend?

READ NEXT: Yorgen Fenech Begins Hunger Strike After Two Black Men Placed In His Dorm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK