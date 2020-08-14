MCAST Hits Back At Stipend Worries Of Maltese Students

MCAST have said that most students have received their stipend, in a right of reply to claims that students had not received the grant in months.

Students had previously reached out to Lovin Malta claiming that they have not received their top-up stipend in months, with some chasing the MCAST stipends office and education authorities over the matter.

MCAST has issued a right of reply which reads as follows:

“For apprenticeship work carried out before the COVID-19 lockdown in March, most students have received their stipend. If students do not submit all the required information such as correct attendance sheets and the updated employment history, payments cannot be processed and are therefore delayed.” “Students are encouraged to seek guidance from the Work-based Learning Office to make sure that all the required documentation is in place. All students should be reassured that MCAST will follow-up on any individual cases of outstanding payments and arrears.”

