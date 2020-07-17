Mattia Preti Masterpiece Returns To Malta After Over A Hundred Years

After over a hundred years of it being missing from Malta, a famous Mattia Preti masterpiece will be returning to the island.

Boethius and Philosophy, an oil on canvas piece from the 17th century, was bought by the government for €1.3 million after it had disappeared mysteriously from the Grandmaster’s Palace over two centuries ago.

It was purchased after it turned up at Sotheby’s Old Masters Auction in New York and wil now be added to Malta’s National Collection.

“‘Boethius and Philosophy’ has strong links to Malta,” Arts Minister José Herrera said. “By acquiring it, we are returning it to its rightful owners, the Maltese people.”