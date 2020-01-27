Matthew Caruana Galizia Calls For National Tax Strike After Konrad Mizzi Given Consultancy Job

د . إAEDSRر . س

Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has called for a national tax strike in the wake of news that Labour MP and former minister Konrad Mizzi has been handed an €80,000 consultancy with the Malta Tourism Authority.

“I encourage everyone in Malta to stop paying taxes immediately and resume only once we’ve starved these criminals out of government. #TaxStrike #TaxResistance.” Caruana Galizia said.

Mizzi resigned as Tourism Minister last November shortly after Yorgen Fenech was arrested as a main suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Although Mizzi wasn’t implicated in the murder, he was named in the Panama Papers as owning one of two companies that were supposed to earn large sums of money from 17 Black, a Dubai company owned by Fenech, and Macbridge, another alleged Dubai company whose owner remains unknown.

The owner of the second Panama company is Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who Fenech has implicated in the murder of Caruana Galizia.

After Muscat resigned, both Abela and fellow leadership contender Chris Fearne pledged not re-appoint Mizzi as a minister and indeed Abela left him out of his Cabinet.

However, Times of Malta reported today that Mizzi was handed an €80,000 consultancy with the Malta Tourism Authority on 9th December 2019, two weeks after his resignation as Tourism Minister and just over a month before Abela’s election as Prime Minister.

He was also named head of the Maltese Parliament’s delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Pressure groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice, as well as Manuel Delia have called a protest for Wednesday evening outside Parliament.

