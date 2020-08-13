د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

MATSEC Students Yet To Receive Final Timetables, Two Weeks Before First Exam

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Students sitting for their MATSEC exams are yet to receive a finalised examination timetable, with the first sitting happening on Saturday 29th August.

Whilst the times and dates of all exams are available on the MATSEC website, students are still in the dark about where the sittings will take place.

The MATSEC department said that this delay was caused by the publication of new COVID-19 health directives, which rendered the previously chosen examination halls unsuitable.

In light of this, the department is looking to provide venues which accommodate groups of 12 students or less.

The MATSEC department said that students are to receive their timetable by next week.

What do you make of this situation?

READ NEXT: Two Cases Of COVID-19 In Intensive Care, Head Of Malta’s Medical Association Says

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK