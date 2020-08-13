MATSEC Students Yet To Receive Final Timetables, Two Weeks Before First Exam

Students sitting for their MATSEC exams are yet to receive a finalised examination timetable, with the first sitting happening on Saturday 29th August.

Whilst the times and dates of all exams are available on the MATSEC website, students are still in the dark about where the sittings will take place.

The MATSEC department said that this delay was caused by the publication of new COVID-19 health directives, which rendered the previously chosen examination halls unsuitable.

In light of this, the department is looking to provide venues which accommodate groups of 12 students or less.

The MATSEC department said that students are to receive their timetable by next week.

