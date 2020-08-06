MATSEC Students Under Mandatory Quarantine Allowed Provisional Entry Into University

These developments were revealed after student organisation SDM met up with Bonnici and MATSEC representatives to bring up concerns raised by students sitting for the September O’ Level and A’ Level examinations.

MATSEC students placed under mandatory quarantine during the September examination session will be allowed provisional entry to University, provided that they sit for the December session, Education Minister Owen Bonnici confirmed.

A number of other clarifications were made throughout this meeting.

Students testing positive from a COVID-19 swab test will be considered ineligible to sit for the September session and will have to sit for their exams in the December resit session.

Having said that, students sitting for their O’ Level exams in the September session will not be eligible to sit for the December resit session, due to the fact that the September session is considered as their second sitting.

Students showing a temperature above 37.2 degrees celsius prior to entering the examination hall will be given time to cool down and will be subjected to several other temperature tests.

If fever is still indicated several times, they will not be allowed in and will have to sit for the December resit session.

Whilst candidate are obliged to wear masks or visors prior to entering the examination venue and when exiting, protective gear does not need to be worn during the examination.

All desks inside the examination venue will be placed two meters apart, as per the public health guidelines, and most classes will hold up to 12 students – although this depends on the size of the venue.

