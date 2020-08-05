MATSEC Students’ Emails Expressing COVID-19 Concerns Met With Identical Responses From Owen Bonnici
Emails sent out by a plethora of students looking to express their concerns about the upcoming MATSEC examination sessions are receiving the same standard response from Education Minister Owen Bonnici.
A group of students co-ordinated their efforts to collectively send the Education Minister, the MATSEC department, and a number of other ministers a chain of emails.
This was done in a bid to put pressure on the authorities in question to implement a back-up system for O-Level and A-Level examinations.
Despite the varied concerns put forward by the students’ emails, they were all met with the same, dry response from Bonnici:
“Exams will take place as advised and as had been agreed upon by the main stakeholders last March. Matsec will take the necessary precautions as explained here.”
The Minister went on to link the health guidelines for exams issued by the Health Minister last June.
Earlier this month, an online petition looking to transition MATSEC examinations online to safeguard students’ health was launched. It has since amassed upwards of 1,400 signatures.
Despite the students’ health concerns, only yesterday Bonnici confirmed that students are under no obligation to wear a mask during their exams.
“Over the last few weeks, a number of guidelines were published by the Health Authorities that will be observed during exam times for peace of mind,” the Minister said in a Facebook post.
“There is no obligation that students have to wear masks while doing exams.”