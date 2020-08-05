MATSEC Students’ Emails Expressing COVID-19 Concerns Met With Identical Responses From Owen Bonnici

Emails sent out by a plethora of students looking to express their concerns about the upcoming MATSEC examination sessions are receiving the same standard response from Education Minister Owen Bonnici.

A group of students co-ordinated their efforts to collectively send the Education Minister, the MATSEC department, and a number of other ministers a chain of emails.

This was done in a bid to put pressure on the authorities in question to implement a back-up system for O-Level and A-Level examinations.

Despite the varied concerns put forward by the students’ emails, they were all met with the same, dry response from Bonnici:

“Exams will take place as advised and as had been agreed upon by the main stakeholders last March. Matsec will take the necessary precautions as explained here.”