MATSEC Responds To Students’ Exam Concerns By Saying Everything Will ‘Go Ahead As Planned’

MATSEC confirmed that examinations will be going ahead in August and September as planned after concerns were raised by students in Malta.

“The MATSEC Board confirms that this special session will go ahead as planned and wishes to reassure candidates that the necessary precautionary measures will be taken to safeguard their health, as well as that of invigilators and examiners, by following the guidelines issued by the competent authorities.”

Reference is being made to the press statements issued today about the SEC and Matriculation examinations which are… Posted by Matsec – University of Malta on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

This comes after student organization SDM released a statement questioning the preparedness of the authorities by saying that: “there is a sense of unpreparedness should restrictions be enforced once more”.

