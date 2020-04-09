Mater Dei Hospital Suspends Visiting Hours As Malta Records First COVID-19 Death

The hospital announced the news last night, noting that these measures have been put into please in order to “protect patients and staff.”

Mater Dei is temporarily suspending visiting hours in an effort to bolster the hospitals’ COVID-19 preventative measures.

Visitors will no longer be able to visit patients however the policy does not apply when visiting children and in other extraordinary situations.

In these circumstances, Mater Dei’s nursing staff will advise relatives accordingly.

Malta now has a total of 299 COVID-19 patients and just last night recorded its first fatality from the virus – a 92-year-old woman from Gozo.

Amongst those infected is a one-month-old baby that contracted the virus while at Mater Dei. Several healthcare workers have also tested positive for COVID-19, including a 54-year-old healthcare worker who worked at both Mater Dei and Mount Carmel Hospital.

