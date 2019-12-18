Mater Dei Hospital ‘Back To Normal’ After Water Leak Causes Ceiling Tiles To Collapse And Floors To Flood

د . إAEDSRر . س

Mater Dei is back to normal after a water leak yesterday caused several areas of the hospital to suspend its operations.

A hospital spokesperson told Lovin Malta that Mater Dei returned to its normal operations during the later afternoon yesterday. Despite the good news, some readers found it hard to believe that the hospital is already 100% functional considering the dramatic footage that emerged yesterday.

In one particularly shocking clip, ceiling tiles falling in one of the building’s lecture theatres…

From what we can tell, ceiling tiles fell as the floor started to flood. This isn’t a scene out of Titanic but in fact the inside of a lecture theatre in Mater Dei yesterday and it’s actually kind of scary…

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

