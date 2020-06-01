د . إAEDSRر . س

Mass Will Reopen In Malta By Mid-June Under Strict Conditions

Mass will reopen in Malta by mid-June under strict conditions, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Fearne was coy on what the restrictions will be, explaining that the Archbishop will provide more details soon.

So far, funeral services have restarted with limits on the number of people in the church, mandatory face masks, and the use of perspex glass introduced.

For communion, people have been asked to stay in their seat, with the priest approaching those present while wearing a mask or visor and washing his hands with santiser. It remains to be seen whether similar restrictions will be imposed.

Fearne was speaking following a press conference where the government revealed that the lifting of a majority of COVID-19 restrictions will take place on Friday 5th June. This includes gyms, bars, and childcare centres.

Vulnerable people are being told they can return to work, but follow rigorous social distancing. Meanwhile, flights to 19 countries will also be opened on 1st July.

