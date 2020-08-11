Mass Transport And Modern Infrastructure – This Is The Prime Minister’s Vision For Malta’s Economy

Before a Cabinet meeting with members of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Robert Abela addressed the media and highlighted key points that he believes should underpin future economic policy.

Most notably, he pointed out the need for a mass transport system. Malta’s commuters know too well the struggles of using transport, public or private, in peak hours and the government has toyed with the idea of a metro connecting dense areas such as Sliema and Valletta.

He touched on other areas of the economy, calling for profound reflection on the mass tourism strategy, social accommodation, and Malta’s education system.

Abela spoke of an economy that strives to better the quality of life of Maltese residents. He emphasised that economic growth is useless if the standard of living isn’t growing with it.

The President of the Chamber David Xuereb praised the government for organising the first Cabinet meeting with the chamber, and further agreed to Abela’s sentiments on the future of the Maltese economy.

