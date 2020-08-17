Masks Now Mandatory In All Closed Public Places In Malta

Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced that people must now wear masks in all closed public places in Malta.

“If everyone wears a mask, we will be protecting ourselves more than if we do not wear one. It’s not a substitute for social distancing, or regularly washing our hands, but mask-wearing will minimise the risk of spreading the virus to one another,” Fearne said.

This new measure will come into effect from this Wednesday at 8am.

Aside from this, a number of other measures were announced. Groups of over 15 people cannot gather in public any more either, meaning groups in public must be 14 people or under.

He also announced that bars and clubs and boat parties will not be allowed either under new measures.

What do you think of these new rules?