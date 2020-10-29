Maskless Woman Fined After Coughing On Another Woman’s Face In Sliema

A police report has been filed following a coughing incident on the Sliema promenade this morning.

At around 11am today, a woman who was speedwalking along Tower Road was about to pass by an older woman. As the speedwalker over took her, the older woman reportedly leaned her head over and coughed in the direction of the exercising woman’s face.

While the speedwalker was wearing a mask, the elderly woman was not, leading to the woman and her partner calling for police intervention.

“The woman exercising found a warden and showed them the below photo,” said a source familiar with the case. “The wardens advised that they had given this woman a citation earlier for not wearing a mask, and one warden stated that the woman was unaware of the law requiring masks!”

The person lamented that though the person was fined, she was allowed to continue on her way, saying that health authorities should “compel this dangerous woman” to be tested for COVID-19.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a police report had been made in this regard.

