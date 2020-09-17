Mask Wearing Must Be Mandatory In Malta Outside Homes, Chamber Of Commerce Proposes

Wearing a mask should be compulsory “at all times outside homes” in Malta as a temporary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Chamber of Commerce has proposed.

This proposal, which has recently been implemented in Paris and Marseille, was included in a raft of plans put forward by the Chamber to help the country deal with a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Other proposals include a reduction of size of public gatherings, active encouragement of remote working wherever possible, and the temporary closure of “certain leisure establishments and communal places”.

“Authorities need to step up their awareness campaigns for vigilance about the seriousness of the pandemic that is currently engulfing all aspects of life the world over,” it said.

“Besides, it must also be drilled into the public consciousness, that while we must adapt, life is not back to normality as we knew it pre-pandemic.”

The Chamber said such short-term measures could bring the infection rate under control, which will allow schools to reopen safely at the end of the month.

“The re-opening of schools, which remains in the best interest of our children, can only happen under heightened measures and disciplined enforcement,” it said. “Once a semblance of control is achieved, the heightened restriction period can start being released slowly.”

