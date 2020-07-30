د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Mask-Wearing Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Attend Mass Celebrating Frontliners

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A mass given by Archbishop Charles Scicluna was held in commemoration of all frontliners who sacrificed their health to ensure the safety of others earlier this morning.

This mass was attended by Minister of Health Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Malta’s leading health authorities could be seen social distancing as well as keeping their face masks on during the ceremony.

Quddiesa ta’ ringrazzjament lill-frontliners waqt il-#Covid19 ????

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The thanksgiving mass was held at the Minor Basilica of Christ the King in Paola.

A number of frontliners and their families also attended to show their support. They adhered to the necessary safety precautions by wearing masks and social distancing, as can be seen in a video shared by the Curia.

Did you attend the mass? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Malta Chamber of SMEs Attacks Government For 'Avoidable' COVID-19 Spike

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK