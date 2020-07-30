Mask-Wearing Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Attend Mass Celebrating Frontliners
A mass given by Archbishop Charles Scicluna was held in commemoration of all frontliners who sacrificed their health to ensure the safety of others earlier this morning.
This mass was attended by Minister of Health Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.
Malta’s leading health authorities could be seen social distancing as well as keeping their face masks on during the ceremony.
Quddiesa ta’ ringrazzjament lill-frontliners waqt il-#Covid19 ????
The thanksgiving mass was held at the Minor Basilica of Christ the King in Paola.
A number of frontliners and their families also attended to show their support. They adhered to the necessary safety precautions by wearing masks and social distancing, as can be seen in a video shared by the Curia.