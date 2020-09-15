د . إAEDSRر . س

Mask On! Sixth Form And MCAST COVID-19 Guidelines Published

COVID-19 guidelines for Malta and Gozo’s post-secondary schools and institutes have been published.

For the most part, the guidelines play off of some of the most talked about measures out there, i.e. mask-wearing, social distancing, and contact tracing.

Some of the guidelines in place are as follows:

  • Staff members are required to wear a face mask and / or visor at all times when in the presence of others.
  • Maximum efforts should be made to maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres between students.
  • In the case of sustained community spread of COVID-19, schools may face partial or full closure with learning transferred online
  • Students are recommended to wear masks and / or visors at all times, including in their class, with the exception of common areas and whilst on campus
  • Schools are enjoined to keep the size of each group of students as small as is feasible

The full list of measures for post-secondary schools and institutes can be accessed here.

Earlier today, the COVID-19 guidelines for Malta’s kindergartens were published. Amongst other things, these state that children will not be allowed to bring their own personal toys to school.

What do you make of these guidelines?

