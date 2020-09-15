Mask On! Sixth Form And MCAST COVID-19 Guidelines Published
COVID-19 guidelines for Malta and Gozo’s post-secondary schools and institutes have been published.
For the most part, the guidelines play off of some of the most talked about measures out there, i.e. mask-wearing, social distancing, and contact tracing.
Some of the guidelines in place are as follows:
- Staff members are required to wear a face mask and / or visor at all times when in the presence of others.
- Maximum efforts should be made to maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres between students.
- In the case of sustained community spread of COVID-19, schools may face partial or full closure with learning transferred online
- Students are recommended to wear masks and / or visors at all times, including in their class, with the exception of common areas and whilst on campus
- Schools are enjoined to keep the size of each group of students as small as is feasible
The full list of measures for post-secondary schools and institutes can be accessed here.
Earlier today, the COVID-19 guidelines for Malta’s kindergartens were published. Amongst other things, these state that children will not be allowed to bring their own personal toys to school.