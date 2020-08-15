Marsa Street Littered With Condoms And Debris Cleaned Up Following Reports

د . إAEDSRر . س

A street in a non-residential area in Marsa that was covered in bodily fluids and used condoms has been cleaned up after it was flagged by the public and the town’s mayor called in the cleaners.

Triq Belt il-Ħażna, Marsa had made headlines for the state it was in, with one Maltese man saying he noticed it due to the terrible smell emitting from it. However, since then, mayor Josef Azzopardi had members from the Maintenance and Cleansing Department come to the locality and correct affairs.

“The area has been cleaned now,” Azzopardi told Lovin Malta. 

The site, which is located not far from the Enemalta facilities, is in an area few people live in.

However, the mayor has said that areas such as this are in need of urgent upgrading – and this case sure shows why.

