Marsa Junction Workers Test Positive For COVID-19, Infrastructure Malta Working To Implement More Measures

Infrastructure Malta is working with public health authorities after several workers at the Marsa Junction Project tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Infrastructure Malta did not reveal the number of infected workers, but said that the cluster could result in delays to the project.

This week, the contractor was working to complete the final works of three new flyovers and open more lanes of this €70 million multi-level intersection project.

All workers who could have been in contact with the ones who tested positive for the virus are being requested to get tested and to self-isolate for a few weeks, whilst seeking further advice as necessary.

Infrastructure Malta has provided all required information to the health authorities and will take further measures to protect its workers on site.

Earlier this year the agency asked its contractors to implement several measures to protect workers and relatives. These included social distancing while on site and during breaks.

Meetings in enclosed areas, such as site offices, are being avoided, as the project teams are making increased use of alternative communication channels. All surfaces on site, including tools and machinery, are being cleaned more often.

“Whilst reaffirming its commitment to the wellbeing of its employees, contractors and other stakeholders, Infrastructure Malta will continue to monitor the situation in constant consultation with the health authorities, to make sure that any additional measures that may be necessary are immediately implemented,” the authority said.

Malta’s number of active cases is down to 372, after 37 new COVID-19 cases and 63 new recoveries were reported yesterday.

