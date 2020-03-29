Marsa Councillor Warns African Migrants Could Resort To Theft After Losing Their Jobs, Urges NGOs To Intervene

Marsa councillor Colin Pace has warned several African migrants have lost their jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and could resort to theft if the situation isn’t resolved quickly.

“Many of them send all their earnings back home to their families, so how will they eat if they don’t have any money?” Pace told Lovin Malta. “I expect migrant NGOs and migrant community representatives to intervene.”

He said some migrants have already started gathering in Marsa to ask each other how they can acquire money and warned the situation could escalate unless something is one quickly to ensure they are fed.

“ They don’t have money or bank accounts; they can’t afford to spend even a week without work.”

“I expect NGOs to come all out and ensure they’re provided with food but no one’s saying anything at all. NGOs shouldn’t just criticise the government and say that migrants’ lives must be saved. Now’s the time to save their lives.”

Moreover, he warned many African migrants aren’t obeying social distancing rules which forbid more than five people from congregating. Indeed, he said many of them are still gathering in groups in Marsa in the hope someone will pick them up for a temporary job and convening in large numbers to drink at Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca.