Mario De Marco Denies His Firm Engaged Yorgen Fenech’s New Lawyer After Minister’s Remark

Nationalist MP Mario de Marco has denied that his law firm has employed or engaged Charles Mercieca, the young lawyer who recently left his job at the Attorney General’s Office to help in the defence of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis today said this decision was insensitive both on the part of Mercieca and the law firm who engaged him.

He later clarified with Lovin Malta that he was referring to Guido de Marco & Associates, which is run by Nationalist MP Mario de Marco and his sister Gianella de Marco.

Gianella de Marco’s son Gianluca Caruana Curran, along with Marion Camilleri, form the defence team of Yorgen Fenech, who was last November charged with conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

However, De Marco said that his nephew is representing Fenech in his individual capacity and not on behalf of the law firm.