Maria Efimova Launches Crowdfunding Drive To Apply For Whistleblower Status And Forensically Examine Egrant Documents

Maria Efimova has launched a crowdfunding page to raise funds for an application to gain whistleblower status in Malta, as well as have sensitive documents in her possession forensically analysed.

Efimova, a former Pilatus Bank employee from Russia, is said to have found documents indicating declarations of trust allegedly showing Egrant belongs to Michelle Muscat, the wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, inside a safe in the bank’s kitchen, and taken a copy.

She eventually fled the country because she and her husband “believed something bad would have happened to Maria too”.

Now, she is trying to raise funds to officially be recognised as a whistleblower in Malta, giving her stronger protection when sharing sensitive information with authorities.

“I am raising funds to be able to apply for Whistleblower Status in Malta, so to help the ongoing investigation of money laundering,” she said on her crowdfunding page. “I have to give evidence in my possession for forensic analysis.”

Since launching (and at the time of writing), Efimova has raised €1,895 euros from a goal of €15,000. 80 people have donated so far, helping her achieve 12% of her goal.