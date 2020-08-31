Maria Efimova Breaks Silence: ‘Joseph Muscat Is Very Likely Connected To Daphne’s Murderers’

Maria Efimova, the former Pilatus Bank employee at the centre of the notorious Egrant allegation, has broken her silence after reports that she had gone AWOL after raising €15,000 to apply for whistleblower status.

“Joseph Muscat is very likely connected with the murderers of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The main witness, in that case, was slaughtered at his own house with police being outside ‘guarding’ him.”

“Ali Sadr is free. Joseph Muscat is free. Pilatus bank prosecutions are about to begin. Despite all that, Malta is not offering any kind of protection to me.”

“To say that I am afraid is to say nothing,” she wrote on social media.

Muscat links to the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination have grown following court sittings. He was investigated “under caution” by police, while investigators have also confirmed that he shared a secret WhatsApp group with Keith Schembri and main suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Back in January, Efimova said she needed €15,000 to cover the costs for the whistleblower application process, which she said includes the forensic examination of documental evidence in her possession.

However, seven months later, there has been no update to the case. Growing reports on the lack of progress were flagged as spin from PL MP Glenn Bedingfield by PN MP David Thake.